Financial Contrast: Lydall (NYSE:LDL) versus Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lydall and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cooper-Standard 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lydall presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.42%. Cooper-Standard has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lydall and Cooper-Standard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $837.40 million 0.41 -$70.51 million N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $3.11 billion 0.10 $67.53 million N/A N/A

Cooper-Standard has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Lydall shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lydall has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -17.41% -0.28% -0.11% Cooper-Standard -13.30% -22.45% -6.85%

Summary

Lydall beats Cooper-Standard on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, respiratory protection, and industrial processes. This segment also provides nonwoven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building product, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the dash insulators, cabin flooring, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, fuel tank, exhaust, tunnel, spare tire, engine compartment, outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

