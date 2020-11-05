Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FISI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.14. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 343.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 21.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

