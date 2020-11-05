Financial Survey: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) & Cyber Apps World (NYSE:CYAP)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FTI Consulting and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 8.07% 13.63% 7.43% Cyber Apps World N/A -21.95% -16.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and Cyber Apps World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.52 $216.73 million $5.80 17.26 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Risk and Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

