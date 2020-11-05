First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First American Financial to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

