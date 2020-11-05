First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $26,481.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,297.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,305.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,300 shares of company stock worth $183,761 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

