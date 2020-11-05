First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.