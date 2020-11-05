Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

