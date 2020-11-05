Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLXN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FLXN opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $639.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

