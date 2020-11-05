Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Trimmed by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,899,795. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

