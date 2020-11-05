FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.17.

FOXA opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $820,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,702,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,656,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

