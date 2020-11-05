Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Up 6.9%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. 26,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 468,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 355,752 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 493,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

