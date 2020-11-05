frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Raised to $52.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $909,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $5,692,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in frontdoor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

