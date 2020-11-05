fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 3,174,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 923% from the average daily volume of 310,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $676.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

