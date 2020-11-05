Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FRA FPE opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.85.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.