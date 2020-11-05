Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

FRA FPE opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.85.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

