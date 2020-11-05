Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading 9.2% Higher

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.60. 10,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 223,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

