Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.98.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.31. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
