Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.31. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

