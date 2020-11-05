Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.98.

Funko stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $330.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.31.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Funko by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

