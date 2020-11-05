FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

