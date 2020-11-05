FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kemper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,095 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

