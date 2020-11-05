FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRPT. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,336.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $135.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,738 shares of company stock worth $4,774,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

