FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Henry Schein, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of HSIC opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 417,250 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

