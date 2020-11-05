FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issued By Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demaree purchased 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,528 shares of company stock valued at $950,069. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

