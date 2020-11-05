FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

LL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $812.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 863.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

