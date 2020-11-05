FY2020 EPS Estimates for (CRD.B) Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CRD.B)

(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (CRD.B) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for (CRD.B)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. (CRD.B) had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of (CRD.B) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (CRD.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of (CRD.B) stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. (CRD.B) has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

(CRD.B) Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

