FY2020 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.87. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

