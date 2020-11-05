FY2020 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

HALO opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $33.24.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

