FY2020 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $154,588.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,832 shares of company stock worth $1,037,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 207,584 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.