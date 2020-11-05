FY2020 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Boosted by William Blair

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

HURN stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.67 million, a PE ratio of -443.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,005 shares of company stock worth $839,345 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

