FY2020 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reduced by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $660,751.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,924,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,569 shares of company stock worth $37,531,372 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

