FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.44.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

ICE stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,287 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.