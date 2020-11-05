FY2020 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $158.98. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,125. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,275.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,926 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

