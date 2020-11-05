FY2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $19.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

LH opened at $211.71 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $216.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

