FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Increased by Wedbush

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

