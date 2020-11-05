Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Down to $37.50

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $35.80. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 118,084 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEMD shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The company has a market cap of $48.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.75.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

