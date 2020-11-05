General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.