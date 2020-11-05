Gerald L. Salzman Sells 100 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $273.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.15. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $317.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 80.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DJCO. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 40.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

