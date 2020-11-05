Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.07.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.98.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1774879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

