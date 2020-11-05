Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Shares Gap Down to $61.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $58.20. Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) shares last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 53 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit