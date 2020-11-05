Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $85.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.17.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Globe Life news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,000 shares of company stock worth $12,110,820. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.09. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

