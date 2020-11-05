Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The firm has a market cap of $451,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 deadweight tonnage.
