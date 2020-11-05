GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GMS by 136.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

