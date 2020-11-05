GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $236.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day moving average is $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $236.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.54.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

