GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

EAF stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 974,913 shares of company stock worth $7,069,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

