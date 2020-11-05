Gregory B. Morrison Buys 666 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 666 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,473.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VBTX opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $966.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veritex by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veritex by 75.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

