Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.52 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

