Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.97.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

