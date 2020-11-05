Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.35 ($175.70).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €132.70 ($156.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €130.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.50. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

