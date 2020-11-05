Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.35 ($175.70).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €132.70 ($156.12) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.50.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.