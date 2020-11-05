Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.35 ($175.70).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €132.70 ($156.12) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.50.

About Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit