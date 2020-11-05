Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. 224,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 198,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
The stock has a market cap of $144.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.
About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.