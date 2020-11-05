Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. 224,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 198,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock has a market cap of $144.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,659,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.