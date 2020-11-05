Head to Head Comparison: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quanterix and 10x Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $56.73 million 21.09 -$40.80 million ($1.63) -25.81 10x Genomics $245.89 million 57.88 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -177.25

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than Quanterix. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quanterix and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 0 0 3 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quanterix presently has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Quanterix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quanterix is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -73.39% -35.42% -25.83% 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Quanterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Quanterix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. It also develops SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sell its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

